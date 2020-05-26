The Weeknd and Halle Berry-are they flirting ?

In a publication of the actress Halle Berry on Instagram, fans of The Weeknd the suprennent in full flirtation. Are they together ?

On Instagram, The Weeknd and actress Halle Berry share comments very suspicious as a publication. Are they flirting in the eyes of their fans ? MCE explains to you all !

The intimate life of The Weeknd plot just as much ! The reason for this ? After each disappointment in love, the artist still feels very inspired to write beautiful songs.

In any case, so say his fans ! These, however, would still like to see happy in the arms of a woman. Is it too much asked ?

In effect, the interpreter of “Blinding Lights “ streaming the great love with the famous mannequin Bella Hadid. After their separation, he had been seduced by the singer Selena Gomez.

But finally, none of the two relations has truly worked. Elsewhere, The Weeknd has put a lot of time to recover ! But today, it looks rather healed.

On Instagram, the gorgeous Halle Berry sharing a gif of it, captured in the film The Flintstones (1994). But on this one, the actress is really super sexy. Then, thee singer, can’t stop comment on…

The Weeknd casts doubt

In front of the beauty of Halle Berry, The Weeknd can not remain indifferent ! Moreover, the interpreter of “In Your Eyes” does not hide his attraction for the actress of 53 years.

In fact, the young man commented on its release with the emoji ” 🔥 “. However, nobody understands the meaning of this flame. What did he say ?

In any case, the main question seems to have understood his comment. And for proof, Halle Berry makes a émoticone in turn. But this time, it uses : “🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ “.

Thus, this is not the first time that The Weeknd and Halle Berry flirt publicly ! But the artist disclaims any relationship with the actress.

According to him, there is nothing romantic. “I don’t yet have that chance. I hope to one day. You know what, we had fun just. Halle is my girl friendand I had fun with it. It could be a flirt light, but there is nothing. “

