THE WEEKND AND SABRINA CLAUDIO TOGETHER IN THE NEW CHRISTMAS SONG “CHRISTMAS BLUES”

The Weeknd and Sabrina Claudio have created an unprecedented Christmas (and love) song that we are sure will enter your festive playlists and in your heart.

The single is called  “Christmas Blues” and takes the name of the new EP of the American singer. Take a few minutes and listen to it below!

In addition to The Weeknd, Alicia Keys also collaborated on the album “Christmas Blues”

“Thank you for believing in this project  – writes Sabrina via social media tagging the two artists – my God, I could never have imagined that two of the most influential figures in my life and my career as an artist would have accompanied me on an album I made solely out of the desire to shine a little light in an incredibly dark year. “

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @sabrinaclaudio

Sabrina Claudio is a young American artist born in 1996, of half Cuban and half Puerto Rican originsHe defines his musical style as Contemporary R&B Soul and has 3 studio albums to his credit.

Last they collaborated with Zayn on the song “Rumors”.

