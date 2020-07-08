The Weeknd dates, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch confirm, Megan Ti Stallion and Beyonce drop… The classification of the Billboard of the week

Then, we offered you to discover our critique of the Mafana is the last project of success and the effectiveness of Oboy, now we will see what happens in the united States with the ranking of the Billboard of the week. We started with the Hot100 with Rockstar of DaBaby and Roddy Ricch to keep his 1st place. In second position we find a new time DaBaby but this time with Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne in What’s Poppin. The Weeknd maintains his 3rd place in the final. Savage Megan You Stallion and Beyoncé has dropped two places, that are the 4th. As to the 5th position, he returned to St. John, who has lost a place in comparison with last week.

On the side of the albums more sold in the united States, Lil Baby that still retains after his 1st place with “My turn”. The 2nd step of the podium, Lil Durk, which dates back to the 54 seats ! And the 3rd to DaBaby has earned a place with “Blame It On Me”. As Post Malone, who had risen to the 4 position this week. Behind him is The Weeknd with “After Hours” that win six seats. And then, “Fine Line” Harry Styles in win 7 ! Only the 7th place goes to Pole of G, that is up to 3 rows and 8 with Lil Uzi Vert who rises to a rank. Finally, it ends with “Dark Lane Demo Tape,” Drake, who drop two places and is situated on the 9th and in the Future, that won two of them, and now occupies the 10th position. Until next week, we propose you to discover the best albums of the French week with Jul, Maes, Vitaa & Slimane…