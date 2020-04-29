The Weeknd dethroned, Dua Lipa confirms, Future, and Drake drop… The classification Billboard of the week

Then we offered you to discover the top albums of the week, Nekfeu, Angela, The Weeknd, S. Pri Noir and other artists yet, you will now be interested in the classification Billboard. Not much change this week, as The Weeknd is still first, Drake second with Toosie SlideRoddy Ricch third, Dua Lipa fourth and Say so of Doja Cat fifth. In sixth we find Post Malone who wins a place, and then Harry Styles and his title Love you that fall a place. Justin Bieber and Quavo are eighth, Rockstar of DaBaby ft Roddy Ricch, landed directly in ninth place. And finally, in tenth we find Future and Drake, who dropped two places.

On the side of the top-selling albums in the United States, DaBaby landed in the standings and pique the first place to The Weeknd with his album “Blame it on baby”. In the second we find “After Hours” of The Weeknd. Behind him, Lil Uzi Vert retains his third place. Fiona Apple among the standings to fourth place, Lil Baby and “My turn” are fifth, Post Malone remains sixth, as Bad Bunny, he falls two spots. Roddy Ricch loses a place, it is now eighth. Rod Wave is ninth, and finally Tory Lanez drop of eight places and now occupies the tenth place. Waiting for the next ranking, we offer you to listen to the new title of Bilal Hassani, Make the vacuum, a pop song that is good.