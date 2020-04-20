The Weeknd earns a month in the n ° 1 of the charts albums Billboard 200

More: Tory Lanez and The Strokes start in the top 10.

The Weeknd, in fact, a full month at no. 1 on the Billboard 200, the album After Hours standing at the top of the tally for a fourth week in a row. He refused to move from in the first place since its debut at no. 1 a month ago. This is the first album to score four consecutive weeks at no. 1 since the Scorpio Drake has spent his first five weeks at no. 1 in 2018 (July 13-August 11).

After Hours is now one of five albums to spend at least four weeks in total at no. 1 since 2018. The last album to land four weeks in total was Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial Roddy Ricch, who has accumulated four weeks, non-consecutive at the top of the (21 December 2019, and then three weeks in the year 2020: 18 January, 8 February and 22 February).

According to Nielsen Music / MRC Media, After Hours has won 75000 units of an album equivalent to the United States during the week ending 16 April (a decrease of 18%).

The chart Billboard 200 ranks albums the most popular of the week in the United States-based consumer multi-metric measured in units of album equivalent. The units include sales of albums, albums that are equivalent to the slopes (TEA) and the albums equivalent stream (AES). The new chart dated April 25, (where After Hours is no. 1 for a fourth week) will be published in its entirety on the Web site of a Billboard on April 21.

Out of the 75, 000 units of the album equivalent of After Hours during the last week of follow-up, 52 000 are in the units of the SEA (down by 19%, which is equivalent to a 73.7 million streams on-demand songs of the set), 20 000 in album sales (down 16%) and 3 000 are in units TEA (7% decrease).

The album continues to get good numbers streaming, as well as sales of product batches / albums popular sold via the Web site of The Weeknd. The artist has deleted more than 100 bundles different on a basis generally consistent since the release of the album. (Lots combine a branded merchandise of the artist or album, usually clothes, along with a copy of the album. The goods of each lot is also available separately, at a lower price, without the album.)

Tory Lanez capture its fifth album, straight in the top five, while The New Toronto 3 ranks second. The ensemble has won 64, 000 units of an album equivalent, with 58 000 of this sum in units SEA (which is equivalent to $ 76.1 million of flow at the request of the songs of the album), 5 000 in album sales and 1,000 units TEA.

The New Toronto 3 corresponds to the previous record of Lanez on the list, because his last album, Chixtape 5, debuted and peaked at no. 2 on the chart dated 30 November 2019. All of the albums charts Lanez have reached the top five, while The New Toronto 3 and Chixtape 5 are joined by Love Me Now? (N ° 4 in 2018), Memories Don t Die (no. 3, 2018) and I Told You (n ° 4, 2016).

The former n ° 1 Eternal Atake Lil Uzi Vert remains at no. 3 on the new Billboard 200, with 61 000 units as album equivalents (down 12%), while the previous top of the card Lil Baby, My Turn, is also a non-engine n °. 4 with 44 000 units (-7%).

The YHLQMDLG Bad Bunny climbs a place to no. 5 with 39,000 units, in album equivalent (down 10%), the former old no. 1 . Post Malone climbs from 9 to 6 with 36, 000 units (down 2%) and please Excuse me of Roddy Ricch please to be antisocial is stationary on the 7th rank with a little less than 36, 000 units (down 6%).

The Strokes won his fifth album in the top 10, while The New Abnormal opens at no. 8 with 35,000 units album equivalent earned. Of this total, 23,000 of which are in the sale of albums, with 11 000 units SEA and less than 1 000 units TEA.

The Strokes had previously reached the top 10 with Comedown Machine (n ° 10, 2013), Angles (n ° 4, 2011), First Impressions of Earth (n ° 4, 2006), Room On Fire (#4, 2003). The only album to chart the group to miss the top 10 was his first full set, Is This It? (No. 33, 2002).

To complete the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, we find Pray 4 Love Rod Wave, which goes from no. 2 to no. 9 in its second week (34000 units album equivalent; down 53%) and the Future Nostalgia of Dua Lipa, plunging 8 – 10 in its third week (30 000 units, down 20%).

Future Nostalgia, which opened at no. 4, is the first album by Warner Records to spend its first three weeks in the top 10 in nearly five years. The last Warner decided to do it was Josh Groban”s Courses, which opened at no. 2 on the chart dated 16 may 2015, and then remained at no. 2 for its second week, then fell to no. 8 in its third frame before leaving the top 10. The last album of Warner Records to mark its first four weeks in the top 10 was To Be Loved Michael Bublé in 2013. He made his debut at no. 1 on the list of may 11, 2013, and then moved 2-4 – 8 in its second, third and fourth weeks, before leaving the top 10.