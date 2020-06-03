The Weeknd “has been in contact” with his ex Bella Hadid! – News-The-Weeknd

It is a romance that arouses the curiosity of the fans. And for good reason, during not less than four years, the singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, his real name, has lived a love story as passionate, rhythmic ups and downs, with the model recognized Bella Hadid.

Unfortunately, the work and the employment time of each one would have had because of their loving relationship.

However, despite their break-up, former lovebirds seem to maintain good relationships. And as explained a source close to the magazine US Weekly, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid would have discussed recently: “They have been in contact recently, can we read. There is always a possibility that they get back together…”