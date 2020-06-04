The Weeknd made a huge donation to the movement Black Lives Matter !

The Weeknd disburse $ 500,000 to support the movement Black Lives Matter. The artist has decided to support a number of organisations.

The Weeknd made a donation an exceptional value for the movement Black Lives Matter. A cause so close to his heart. It tells you more !

Since several days, we can see the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter on the networks. A movement to combat racism and the discrimination against the black community.

The movement was first created in 2013, before you take to the scale today. George Floyd, an african-american, was killed by a police officer. An act that has not gone unnoticed.

For the past several days, numerous events are held around the world. The people also rise against racism ! As a result of that, on Instagram, the hashtag #blackouttuesday has made its appearance.

The Weeknd is of ethiopian origin. He therefore gave all his support to the movement. And it is also thanks to a wonderful gift as it shows involvement.

The Weeknd and his donation to the movement

The Weeknd has made a donation of 500 000 dollars to associations. An incredible gesture !

The artist has therefore decided to distribute this sum in 3 different associations. He offered $ 200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Network, $ 200,000 to the Know-Your-Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, but also $ 100,000 to the National bail Out.

The Weeknd wrote ” Continue to support our brothers and sisters who are in the street, who risk all to change the situation of the black community “.

Other figures join as the movement. This is the case of Selena Gomez, his ex-girlfriend. The singer closed its website in support “Our site will be black and will not work. We take part in the #BlackOutTuesday “.

Drake has also made a donation of $ 100,000 to the National bail Out. Gestures generous that create awareness to the movement. In Paris, 20,000 people have manifested on Tuesday evening.

A show of solidarity which must continue in the time.

