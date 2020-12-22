THE WEIRDEST DIY HAIR MASKS RECOMMENDED BY STARS

Have you ever wondered how celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Adriana Lima keep their hair healthy and shiny?

Here, you will be amazed to discover that their beauty secret is not a very expensive specific product, but all three use natural and home remedies that are truly within everyone’s reach.

Curious? That’s it, the DYI flowing hair masks that the three beauties recommend – according to them, they really work.

Gigi Hadid experiments with styling, but never with color, long flowing golden waves are her trademark. The secret of the supermodel? Coconut oil and a lot of patience. In an interview with wmagazine.com he said:

” When I have free time, I do a coconut oil wrap on my hair, put it in a bun, and then don’t wash it for a while,” explained the supermodel.

” You can take a shower, of course, but don’t melt your hair for three days, let the coconut oil work, and then at the end, when you wash it, apply the shampoo first, then rinse, then again another pass of shampoo. Because if you wet your hair first, the water will prevent the shampoo from getting into your hair and it will still remain greasy. “

The secret of Blake Lively’s coveted and shiny blonde hair is hidden inside the refrigerator. In an interview with Byrdie, the former Gossip Girl star revealed that she uses mayonnaise as a mask to strengthen her hair and prevent it from drying out.

This incredible treatment was taught to her by her mother, something that the women in her family have passed down for generations. The combination of oil, egg yolk and vinegar fortifies, nourishes, and shines the hair.

“ My mom taught me this amazing beauty remedy. Before taking a shower, she puts mayonnaise on the lower half of her hair, “Lively explained.” That way, when she washes them, the soap doesn’t attack the ends, drying them and making them brittle. “

If you crave Adriana Lima’s hair, the secret is avocado. The model revealed to Into the Gloss that once a week she mashes an avocado and mixes it with her conditioner to create a do-it-yourself hair mask that lets it sit for about 30 to 45 minutes. This is also an ancient treatment:

” In Brazil, we take conditioner or hair mask and mix it with avocado and put it in our hair to make a real treat, ” Lima said. “ Leave your hair super shiny. I am not joking! And avocado doesn’t have a strong scent, so then you won’t have a weird smell. I promise. “