The White Stripes begins to be a part of his powerful set at Coachella 2003!

Without a doubt one of the first the most exciting of the last days –While we are in our house– was the documentary Coachella: 20 years in the desertThe story of the legendary festival, Indio, California, where they showed us how one of the largest areas of music was born and how he became the most important stage for all sorts of artists. Although it is interesting to know the stories of the people involved in the festival, What many liked, it was to relive some of the performance is now legendary.

Since the meeting of the Pixies, Beyoncé showing a spectacle never seen before, Kanye West before you go crazy Dr dre with the hologram Tupac Shakur or Daft punk Driving the head of all the world beside his pyramid, we have been grateful to see these presentations epic for minutes pairs. However, it was inevitable to mention The White Stripes in the documentary, because his set at Coachella 2003 was one of the best of this edition.

This year, Jack and Meg White were held on the main stage of the festival to give a true chair of rock, supported by the acclaimed new album Elephant. there were 18 songs that the duo has bold, where songs that are now classics were sounding like “The Hardest Button to Button”, “Hotel Yorba”, “We Going To Be Friends”, their cover of “Jolene” by Dolly Parton and of course, the iconic “Seven Nation Army”. A powerful set, as we had the habit.

But Inside Coachella: 20 years in the desert, we can see the white stripes, venturing “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Gorund” of her third studio album, White Blood Cells, one of those songs that showed how they could be so powerfulall the more that it was just the two of them playing drums and guitar, sounding as if they had 3 other musicians who accompanied them.

Now in collaboration with the festival and the label, Jack White, Third Man Records, We can see a part of the presentation of Detroit in this edition, in which for many it was the best scene of the group, as composers, and giving performances. But we’d better not tell you more, Let go of what you are doing and check out The White Stripes playing Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” at Coachella 2003 below:

Yes if you have not seen the documentary Coachella: 20 years in the desertYou can give him a hard blow after having seen the White Stripes give lectures on how you should swing here: