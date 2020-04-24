The wife of Breaking Bad Star Aaron Paul shared a new photo of her husband in quarantine

The lovely wife of the actor of Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul, Lauren Paul, has published a new photo on Instagram Stories and unveiled a new photo to quarantine of her husband.

As you can see on the photo, Lauren, Paul took a photo of her husband and his friends while having a great time and showed how she spends her time in self-quarantine in the middle of the coronavirus.

However, this picture should probably be taken without Aaron Paul note because Paul was eating a bowl of cereal at the time.

See the photo on Instagram below.

Back on march 9, Aaron Paul had shared a recent photo of his wife on his page Instagram official, celebrating the international women’s Day with an open letter romantic.

Aaron Paul had mentioned that he had met his wife during the filming “Find the kind” documentary and she has done dozens of things for women this way. It has also revealed how she inspired the women and spoke of his support for women, who need help, with non-profit organizations.

