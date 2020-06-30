The wife of Dr. Dre, Nicole Young, filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage

After 24 years, it seems that Nicole Young has decided that the time had come to talk about Dr. Dre.

TMZ explains it on his site : Nicole Young has filed for divorce Monday in the superior Court of los Angeles county against Dr. Dre, the stage name of Andre Romelle Young, after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Nicole Young is married to the rapper and producer, on may 25, 1996. The couple had two children, a son Truice, born in 1997, and another, Truly, born in the year 2001. Joined the four children that Dr. Dre had in a previous relationship and his deceased son, Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 at the age of 20 years.

In December, Dr. Dre, the estimated value of which currently amounts to about $ 800 million, has exceeded the list of the ten musicians most profitable Forbes in front of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, even though he had not been launched from 2015.

The couple had no prenuptial agreement-and that could be part of a possible divorce.