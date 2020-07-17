The wife of Kevin Hart, Eniko, she displays her bump at the baby as she models a string of new sets for the fablétiques

The wife of 35 years Kevin Hart and also a famous personality on the social media Eniko Hart, shared a lot of videos impressive and in your account of Instagram official and put your bump of the growing baby at risk.
Almost every day, Eniko share new images in their intensive training sessions throughout her second pregnancy. Today, she has continued to share new images, but this time, it was not his training session.
Today, Eniko, took a handful of mirror selfie videos and he jumped on Instagram to share with her 3.3 million followers. In the videos, she has modelled for a string of Fabletics set in 27 weeks in its large bathroom.
As you can see in the images below, Eniko wore a pair of leggings coordinated and was associated with the same crop-top colors. She makes a show of your growing baby and has unveiled the last collection of the company through these videos.
She wrote a brief commentary of these stories IG:
“It is time to unpack. “
You can see the stories Instagram of below it. Click here to see more of your images.
