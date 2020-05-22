The wind gives to the dress of Ivanka Trump tunes of plant… Laughter on Twitter

Ivanka Trump in Bogota in Colombia. — Fernando Vergara/AP/SIPA



At the end of the mandate of Donald Trump, he may need to take stock of all the times that Ivanka Trump has been derided on the Internet… Kick com or gratuitous malice ? In the meantime, the series continues…

So that Ivanka Trump was in Bogota in

Colombia to meet with Marta Lucía Ramírez and posed for a group photo, the wind blew strong, disfiguring totally the dress worn by the daughter of Donald Trump. On social networks, users were laughed at by comparing the conduct of the adviser to the u.s. head of State to a plant.

A haute couture dress

For the occasion, Ivanka Trump wore a green dress with basque of the creative colombian Johanna Ortiz, coupled with high heels. But in blowing, the wind blowing the sleeves of the dress, giving it a dimension plant. The shots of the scene have become “memes” on social networks where users have heartily laughed at the ridiculous situation. “When your stylist is also your gardener “, has légendé a person. “She wears water lilies “, joked another user.

When your stylist is also your gardener pic.twitter.com/MziWaWsHDP — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 3, 2019

Triffids couture Ivanka pic.twitter.com/K6uloRd4IB — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 4, 2019

Ivanka Trump was already noted at the G20 summit in Osaka in July, where she was speaking at an informal discussion between the former prime minister of the united kingdom, Theresa May, the canadian Prime minister, Justin Trudeau, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the former boss of the IMF, Christine Lagarde. Several diversions of the young woman of 37 years have been published on the social networks with the hashtags “Unwanted Ivanka” (Ivanka The Junk).