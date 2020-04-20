The wink of James Rodriguez to the Premier League

James Rodriguez (28 years old) is one of the players that almost certainly will be part of the operation out of Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane aims to free up space on your template 2020-2021, all with the aim of addressing the different objectives in the market. Waiting to know when will I be able to resume the competition, the entity chaired by Florentino Perez is planning for the management of face to the next window of transfers.

Meanwhile, the Series A and the Premier League not to lose sight of the countenance of the coffee. As he recalls the daily As, Juventus, Napoli, Everton and Manchester United have expressed their interest to take the cat to the water in the negotiations of Cucuta. A James, meanwhile, dedicated confinement to compete in tournaments charity in one of the games most recognized on the planet: the FIFA. And, in addition, what makes at the controls of the Liverpool. A question that, by little relevant as it may seem, could be interpreted as a nod to the british soccer.