The winter coat is ideal for Mango… And Margot Robbie in the door already

Margot Robbie adopts the favorite room in Paris… And it can be found at Mango

Once again, the parisian chic soars beyond the French borders. Parts minimalist, inspirations, retro, shades of beige, hymn to the monochrome… The locker room with a sleek and effortless Parisian women never ceased to inspire the biggest names in fashion, literature…and cinema. Supporting evidence : on January 27, 2020, in London, the actress Margot Robbie (in this moment at the poster Birds of Prey) was observed more elegant than ever in a minimalist look. The more cool ? His long wool coat camel, as borrowed from the cloakroom of the Paris vogue, signed Mango.

A coat to offer at Mango for less than 150 euros

The last look of Margot Robbie is timeless. It is, however, what we find with this choice of a long white dress The Row (mark recently adopted by Sienna Miller), a small bag Chanel so vanity and this long coat worn on the shoulders and without a belt. Signed Mangothis last piece is available on the website of the giant Spanishand costs less than 150 euros. A basic and affordable price, perfect to match the silhouette of the actress…and ensure a pace battery in the trend.

Read also on Vogue.fr

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie… The best looks of the Golden Globes 2020

9 pieces that the fashion editors are going to buy at Mango this summer