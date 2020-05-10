The Witcher : a low true ? Henry Cavill responds to the first criticism

The Witcher Netflix already mocked

Before being a new series for Netflix, The Witcher is first and foremost a saga of literary cult and a franchise of video games, with success. Suffice to say that the universe already has a fan-base and consistent that the audience has already in mind his own preconceived ideas about it.

Result, when the first images were revealed, the critics have not been slow to happen, especially on the version of Geralt played by Henry Cavill. Between the choices of the players who do stick to not to the descriptions of the characters, the hair-wig Geralt described as ridiculous or absence of beard, considered as unacceptable, the fans will not miss obviously not material to mock this series.

Henry Cavill responds

Disappointing Henry Cavill ? Absolutely not. When questioned by IGN about the reactions of the fans, and the differences in the series compared to the other works, the actor has unveiled a answer is absolutely perfect : “There will always be people who will have different ideas. And that is the beauty behind the adaptation of a book, no one imagines the same thing about physical characters, their actions, their ways of speaking. What counts is to go by the version that we imagine in thinking about this universe. It does not need to correspond to the ideas of everyone on the Internet, you will never win by doing that, because no one imagines the same thing. We must therefore give life to what we imagine.”

Anything to calm down the critics ? Help the public better understand what is behind the word “adaptation” ? See you in a few months to find out…