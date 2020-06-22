The Witcher EP explains how Geralt and Ciri is going to change in season 2 – JAPANFM

The Bitcoin Big Bang How alternative currency are about to change the world by Brian Kelly Get a handle on the digital revolution in the currency and learn how to get on board the Bitcoin Big Bang is a guide to navigation in the unch… 32,95 €

BEBESEO Set of 2 pieces, 100% Organic Pink Sweater + Pants Sleep Patterns Bio 1-3 months 1-3 months – Pink – This pink set, bio is a BEAUTIFUL and absolutely all the babies will love it and feel so comfortable in it. It is very easy to use thanks to its buttons (guaranteed without nickel), which allow a quick change, which is great when you know that it is necessary to change the baby 30,99 €

BEBESEO Set of 2 pieces, 100% Organic Pink Sweater + Pants Sleep Patterns Bio 9-12 months 9-12 months – Pink – This pink set, bio is a BEAUTIFUL and absolutely all the babies will love it and feel so comfortable in it. It is very easy to use thanks to its buttons (guaranteed without nickel), which allow a quick change, which is great when you know that it is necessary to change the baby 30,99 €

The second season of Netflix The witcher has stopped production in the middle of the current pandemic, but this has not prevented the showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich to tease the fans with all the elements that play into the next chapter of the story of Geralt.

Now that the new adaptation of live the fantasy series has set the deadlines involved of the first round behind it, we have a narrative that is much more linear in the next season, with Geralt and Ciri at the start of your new life together in Kaer Morhen. Unfortunately, with the pandemic of COVID-19, which closes the entertainment industry, we still do not know if we are going to have the next season in 2021. However, in the last few months, the producers have really done everything possible to keep the spark of the participation of the fans and the hype of life, the liberation of small fragments and teasing us about what to expect on the next page in the chronicles of the white Wolf and his son of old blood.

But, how the national dynamic of Ciri and Geralt? Well, Hissrich has recently addressed the issue in an interview with The band, saying:

“What I think is really fun about Geralt and Ciri, is that they are the family, the more unexpected you can imagine. You have a warlock, whose only mission is to kill things for money and you have a girl who tries to escape her past and it’s like, how do they meet? And for me, one of the most fun things that we can explore in season 2 now is to know how you can switch and change from one to the other, ” she revealed.

Click to enlarge

Hissrich has also explained why, she waits with impatience to see the two get to know each other and grow as a father and his daughter, saying:

“Coming out of season 1, you have a pretty good idea of who is Ciri, you have a pretty good idea of who is Geralt,” he continued. “And now, we can throw everything in a blender and see what happens when two people that are completely different should be forced together in the circumstances. And I think that is very funny. It is not always pretty. They will compete for. They will fight. This is going to be two strangers who meet for the first time and goes on to say: “No, you’re going to be together forever.” I think that their evolution together as father and daughter, is one of my favorite parts of the series. “

As they say the druids of the forest of Brokilon, the fate of the blade of two edges is already finished and there is only the consequences that the world of the continent have to endure. And as the story deepens the relationship between Geralt of Rivia and Cirilla Fiona, the morality of the first and the recklessness of the second will occur in the time of contempt, as predicted by the princess Cintran during the first season.

But tell us what you expect from Geralt of Henry Cavill and Ciri Freya Allan in The witcher the season 2? Let us know in the usual place below.