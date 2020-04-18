The Witcher EP shared a new photo of season 2 for us to cheer up

The showrunner behind Netflix The witcher just share a photo from the filming of season 2 which reminds us that we need to get rid of this pandemic COVID-19 faster. In other words, if we want to be able to launch a new coin to our Witcher favorite.

Lauren S. Hissrich has done a wonderful job to present the world of the continent during the first season while making sure to pay tribute to what makes this fantasy realm a part so convincing and deep. As such, many fans fell instantly over heels with Geralt of Rivia and his solitary life as a hunter of monsters in the Northern kingdoms. Seeing this, the juggernaut streaming quickly began to work on the next season of the tv show highly acclaimed and popular.

This time, we will follow a story much more linear, as it has been announced that the writers were planning to adapt Blood of Elves, the first novel official saga Witcher. With the current outbreak of the new coronavirus which swept the world, however, it was only a matter of time before Netflix decides to close the production of the second season of The Witcher. Now, when all hope seems lost, the showrunner just go on Twitter to share a photo from the filming of season 2 for we know that once the pandemic ended, Henry Cavill and the gang will begin filming the next chapter.

MORE ON THE WEB

Click to enlarge

Hissrich even went so far as to try to raise the spirits with these encouraging words on his Twitter post:

“#Tbt a month ago on the set of @witchernetflix.

The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. “

So, I guess the only thing we can do in this moment is isolation, and help curb the spread of the disease, in the hope that the players and the team The witcher can continue to work on the next season as soon as possible.