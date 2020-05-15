The Witcher : first images of the series of Netflix with Henry Cavill

It is not yet known at what date Netflix will post season 1 of The Witcher – a new series of fantasy adapted from the novels of Andrzej The of which the universe has been popularized by a saga of video games, but it already has the right of first images are extremely promising.

The first images of The Witcher

In the meantime a trailer that will probably be presented to the public at the next Comic-Con San Diego, the platform has just unveiled an intriguing first post “The worst monsters are the ones you created“but also a few photos of the various main characters in costumes. The program ? Henry Cavill presents the pretty hair (and the ass badass) Geralt, Anya Chalotra gives life to the formidable and fascinating sorceress Yennefer and Freya Allan announces the next fearless princess Ciri.

A series of fantasy very important

It is obviously too early to know whether the adaptation will be to the height of the books, but the work done on these images shows well the willingness of Netflix to make The Witcher her own Game of Thrones. By the way, if a few details are still known about this project of fantasy, we already know the starting point of his history : “Geralt is a hunter of monsters are solitary and fight to find his place in a world where men have often proved that they were more terrible than the beasts. When the destiny is going to push it to a witch, very powerful and a young princess and the dangerous secret, the trio will unite and learn how to survive in this world very unstable“. Strongly.