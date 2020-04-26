The Witcher : Henry Cavill confirms this connection between Renfri and the sword of Geralt of Riv

Well there is a reason why the meeting between Renfri and Geraltfollowed by their duel, one of the 10 best moments from season 1 of The Witcher ! Not only their fight with bated breath will be the hero forever, but it will also lead to find Ciri, the mysterious daughter of the wood to which it is bound. Renfri, the princess, who has vowed to avenge Stregobor, fails to make the Witcher her ally, but his strength and determination impress the. Their connection is turned off not with the death of the young woman, as just prove to be the interpreter of the main character, Henry Cavill ! Via the official Twitter account NXOnNetflixthe star has confirmed the link between the sword of Geralt and Renfri.

“The addition of the pin Renfri on the sleeve means the strengthening of the beliefs of Geralt as to why it should not get involved in the affairs of men, because they always end with his own suffering. And the pin Renfri, every time he pulls out his blade, reminds him that in spite of his good-will to do good, regardless : the evil may be lying in ambush“trust Henry Cavill in this video, posted on a secondary account Netflix anecdotes about their content. The star reveals all there is to know about the sword of Geralt in The Witcher, with which he will face more monsters in season 2 ! For his return on the small screen, it is desired that the hero always keeps in mind the lesson of his encounter with Renfri : the road to hell is paved with good intentions. And the presence of the pin on his weapon is ideal for this !