

Netflix offers The Witcher since Friday, the first season of his series of fantastic adventures, which is based on the series of popular books of Andrzej The. Henry Cavill embodies the sorcerer holder Geralt of Riv, a hunter of monsters rdant on the lands of the continent research cratures radiquer for a pice of currency. If you have a dj began to watch the series, you may ask tre what Cavill did with his voice. Although the continent is a clear equivalent of Europe, and that all the other characters of the series speak with an accent rsolument british, the focus of Geralt looks like a dtective priv, who has just returned from a semester abroad.

It should be said seems that Cavill is a huge fan of The Witcher, both of novels and of the series of video game of CD Projekt Red based on the novels. During an interview he gave IGN the past year, he has confessed to have jou The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt more than once, and has qualified the series of books “stupfiants… really very good… they are really worth to be read.” So the man has done his research, and he has a lot rflchi the way Geralt should talk.

In an interview with The Wrap, Cavill has expliqu how it was first the subject of the quaint accent of Geralt (that is one thing that the characters of the series of books comment), and how it has finally decided how it should sound.

“In terms of mythology, there are a lot of changes compared to the books,” said Cavill. “And there are not many things that can be made. And for me, as an artist of the series, it was my job to make my performance and all the others were also allowed to bring their performance separately. Yes, there are in the books, certainly, a focus Rivien.”

“In England, for example, there is a great variety of accents rgionaux in a space trs, trs limited,” he explains. “And in fact, the continent would be something remarkably similar. So for me, it was not necessarily to give Geralt a focus specific that is different from that of the other, because that would be impossible because there are a lot of English accents and that you’re going to end up falling on someone who has a similar accent, because he’s trying something different,” says Cavill. So for me, it was to bring a voice to Geralt who was expressing the essence of what it is in the books and bring that in the space of the format that was authorized in the series.”

It is to be noted that the voice chosen by Cavill is very close to that of Geralt in the series of video game in which the actor is a fan recognized. There are other nods to subtle to games throughout the series, such as the way Geralt walks and its judicious use of the expression “hmm”. Technically, the series is based on the novel and not on the games, which are a license to spare, so it is quite possible that Cavill is not allowed to mention the games when he speaks of the series. But anyway, his performance as Geralt does have.



