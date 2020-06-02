The Witcher : Henry Cavill is starting for season 2 and more

The series is not yet renewed officially, but Geralt still has a lot of adventures to live.

A few days after the launch of The Witcherthe series “fantasy” of Netflix does not leave indifferent. Adored by some, hated by others, it is in any case a good little buzz and it is now waiting for the formal renewal of the adaptation for a season 2, which should arrive soon.

In any case, Henry Cavillhe is ready to re-enlist. And for a long time. The old Superman of DC loves the role of Geralt and asks First : “Je would be ready to play Geralt for several years. If the series is renewed, I could forego a lot of things to continue the series, because I love this story, I love this character. This is my dream job ! So obviously, I rempilerais without batting an eyelid for other seasons“we a-t-he confessed during the shoot.

Cavill goes further and explains to us why he love so much this character : “For me, Geralt is a true white Knight. It really is a good man. He would like to be this hero, but the world and the people around him push him to be something else. Suddenly, he has this sensitive side buried in the depths of him, completely covered by this outer appearance is very hard, very cold. This makes someone an impenetrable, first of all. But it also has a sense of humor, fairly scathing, and a vision of the world very dark. And all this combined makes a character exciting to play as.”

On his side, the young Freya Allan, which embodies Ciri, has also very much want to continue the adventure. “It would be incredible to be able to play as a character for many years. To grow up with him”we she said.

The Witcher seems therefore left to last a few years. It is referred to a series spread out over 7 seasons for the moment…