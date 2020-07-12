The Witcher: Henry Cavill says he “thrives” on mixed reviews of his performance

Henry Cavill revealed that reading the comments of your performance and “prosperity”, in the criticism of his performance in The Witcher.

The actor of Superman embodies the hero fantastic of Geralt of Rivia in the series hit Netflix, and has stated to Vanity Fair magazine that he was thrown into the room, to such a point that he went through all the fan sites to read comments on your work.

“I am very happy that people have loved so much to the character,” he said. “I know that there are also different opinions, which I really appreciate in reading also. For me, it is essential to read – I’m in all the forums of Reddit. I read all the comments. I try, literally, to get the information from all over the world. “

Cavill has stated that one of the most difficult aspects of work in the series was to find the right balance between the original source of the author Andrzej The and the interpretation of the showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

“I think that any of these criticisms, are often found in things like … we don’t have the advantage of having a long conversation or a dialog with Geralt, then, what are the criticisms that I think I was ready,” he explained.

“So, for me, is to see, understand and know how I can do my work in the framework of the, [how to] calm down and make these people feel comfortable that I really understand this character, and I love this character as much as they do. “

In June, Hissrich said that, for the second season of the series, she would give the stories which are developed on several different calendars. The structure has been the subject of controversy, with some fans complained of have been too confusing to understand.