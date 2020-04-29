The Witcher : how Henry Cavill has pushed to have the role – News Series to TV

Ultra fan of the universe of the books and the trilogy of the video game in a good Gamer that he is, Henry Cavill was determined to do everything to embody the main hero of “The Witcher”. Left to persecute the showrunneuse and its agents…

Small riddle : what does Henry Cavill between the two shootings ? He plays video games. A lot. The actor is a genuine Core Gamer. Moreover, there is a famous anecdote told by the person concerned to this topic : the role of Superman in Man of Steel failed to pass it under the nose : he had not heard her phone ring several times and therefore not responded urgently to the proposal that was made for this role, because he was completely absorbed in his part of the MMORPG World of Warcraft. The universe Dark Fantasy and the lore of the saga of The Witcher ? The cleat, there also. Not only for the books written by the Polish author Andrzej The, but also -especially – because it has for a while wrung out the fantastic trilogy gaming created by the studio CD Projekt Redbrilliantly completed in 2015 with The Witcher III : Wild Hunt. “I’m a player. I really, really loved the games. I said to myself then : “I hope that they will make a movie or a series on this universe” pointed out the actor at the last Comic Con of San Diego, in July 2019.

It is in 2017 that the destiny has knocked on her door, when Netflix announced that the showrunneuse Lauren Schmidt Hissrich was responsible for writing and producing a series not based on video games, but about the saga works kitty read by 15 million people worldwide (including one million in France).

Cavill starts to harass his agent, so that he landed an interview with the showrunneuse and begins lobbying for the lead role. The trouble is that at this time, it has not even begun to write anything, and did not see any interest at this stage for a face to face meeting. It has the force of stubbornness on the part of the actor, Hissrich has ended. “It was becoming really annoying. I finally said : “I’m going to meet you. The series has not yet received a green light, there is nothing for the moment. But thank you for your interest ! Now, I return to the writing of the series.”

In the months that followed, Hissrich has worked on the nominations of not less than 206 people to embody Géralt of Riv, aka the Witcher. But Cavill was still present somewhere in his head, the fur-and-at-able of his writing on the series. Far from simply wait quietly as his phone rings, Cavill, for his part continued to harass his agent, history of not letting go of the pressure and remember the showrunneuse to his good memory. “Nothing in the world I was going to let slip this opportunity without that I make the most of it. So I have persecuted my agents all the time. They responded : “they are not ready !” The lobbying was paid finally. In Fine, it is in September of 2018 as the name of the actor was confirmed for the title role.



