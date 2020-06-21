The Witcher (Netflix) : towards a season 2 simplified ? – News of the TV Series

The showrunneuse of the series has unveiled some of the changes during the season 2, for which shooting has started in the month of February.

Netflix

The first season of The Witcher gave you the headache to force to intertwine the different times of history ? Don’t worry, season 2 should be more simple !

In an interview with the site The Wrapthe showrunneuse Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has discussed the content of the season 2 and the changes made to the series of the fantasythat has caused a sensation on Netflix the end of 2019. And the first change of size is going to reside in the narrative, heralded as the most refined that the of the season 1 and its multiple deadlines, he considered unnecessarily complex and which have given rise to several criticisms.

Season 1 introduces the three main characters : Geralt of Riv (Henry Cavill), a hunter of monsters, the sorceress Yennefer of Vengeberg (Anya Chalotra) and the princess Ciri (Freya Allan), whose various adventures were taking place in several times shown at the same time, only a few visual cues were put in chronological order.

For season 2, these are intended to parallel will now converge in the same direction, now that the characters have been sufficiently presented, according to the showrunneuse. Therefore, it seems more necessary for writers to make jumps in time to explore its origins. “The good thing now is that their paths crossed. The season 2 show, that’s why all of our characters together in the same line of time,“she says. “What this allows us to do in terms of narrative, is to play with the time by other means. One has to resort to flashbacks, flashforwards, which incorporates the notion of time in a completely different way, and that we have not been able to do in season 1.“

Among the other new features of this second season, new sorceleurs be added to the sides of Geralt. From a lineage ancestral, that will explore the origins of the hero, and what it means to their mission in his eyes. “The new sorceleurs are a part of my additions of the favorites for the season 2“he said Hissrich. “In season 1, we discover that it’s Geralt, and this is our main example of a warlock. And then we have another, Remus, who we met in episode 3, but dies very quickly. [La saison 2] it was then for us to return Geralt to their origins, and understand where it comes from, its history, and what it means for him the family.”

The production of season 2 of The Witcher had to be suspended in the month of march due to the quarantine of the teams, after the actor Christopher Hivju has tested positive for the Coronavirus. If the studies of Arborfield where the shootings should reopen soon according to the site indieWireno date for the resumption of production or streaming on Netflix has not yet been officially communicated. You will need a little patience before discovering the sequel of the adventures of the witcher…

