“The Witcher” : Netflix unveils the trailer with Henry Cavill at Comic-Con San Diego

(Relaxnews) – Netflix has taken advantage of the Comic Con of San Diego, which closed its doors on the 21st of July, to collect a part of the cast of its new series, “The Witcher” and to reveal a first trailer. The fans in attendance were able to discover the adaptation of the work “The Witcher” for the small screen, worn by the actor of “Man of Steel”, Henry Cavill.

After the novels and video games, “The Witcher” will land soon on Netflix. The american giant has unveiled the first images of its new series with Henry Cavill in the skin of the main character, during the press conference at Comic Con in San Diego, Friday, July 19. Chaired by Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), the panel of the series Netflix has brought together on stage and in front of fans curious showrunneuse Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, alongside Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

Based on the work of the Polish writer Andrzej The, “The Witcher” (“The Witcher”), published between 1990 and 2013, the series will consist of eight episodes for its first season. Netflix has not yet announced its release date, even if the novelty is expected to be launched by the end of the year 2019.

The fantasy series will follow Geralt of Riv, played by Henry Cavill, a famous hunter of monsters and other mystical creatures. The plot will take place in the world of the Continent, where humans, elves, wizards and other gnomes and monsters of all kinds are struggling for their survival, in an environment where the line between good and evil is blurred.

Alongside the interpreter of Superman, Anya Chalotra (“Sherwood”) will play the character of Yennefer and the young actress Freya Allan, that of Ciri. Jodhi May (“Game of Thrones”), or Lars Mikkelsen (“House of Cards”) are also part of the distribution.

Trailer : Youtu.be/R381qGPN2Ik

