The Witcher : promised, the chronology of season 2 is going to be less confusing as the writer of the series – Current Series

Less scales of time and more clarity, here are the corrections that will be made to season 2 of the expected The Witcher according to the showrunneuse.

It is also expected that dreaded, season 1 The Witcher very well taken up the challenge and contributor of many positive reviews (including our own), even if you have not avoided some of the pitfalls, again quite unanimously identified. Among these (warning slight SPOILER), the chronology of season 1, artificially complex because of your willingness to hide the fact that it takes place during three different time periods until the second half of the season. An effect of the sleeve is awesome and that interferes with the understanding of the story, more than anything. But Lauren S. Hissrich, showrunneuse of the series, the promises, the season 2 will be less blurred, as she explains to The Wrap :

To understand what is happening ? – Shhh I’m focused

“It is now clear that this is one of the most talked-about releases of the season 1, and I was not expecting this to be as controversial as it has been. But I still think it was a good decision to tell the story. The goal was to know these three characters (Ciri, Geralt and Yennefer, editor’s NOTE) individually, and the only way to do this was to separate the three chronologies. What is great is that you meet now. So in season 2 all of our characters exist in the same space-time. This will allow us to play with time in a slightly different way.

We can still do flashbacks and flashforwards, now has the opportunity to use the time very differently from season 1. Because, you are aware that if we had done that when one was already in three chronologies are different, we would have ended up with four or five or six chronologies are different – even I know that is too much. So I think that this is going to be easier to follow and understand this time to the public. But there will always be a playful use of the time.“

So much the better, because I was starting to develop a conjunctivitis

More linearity, but not of abandonment of the narrative complexity of the series until now : here is what you can expect for the rest of The Witcher as well as a bunch of new characters. But falloire waiting for a good time before all to see, because, remember, the shooting stopped is pending by the coronavirus, the actor Christopher Hivju has also contracted for the production. Arm yourself of patience for.