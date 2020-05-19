The Witcher season 2 : A new warlock joined the cast

While the showrunneuse tease a plot that is full-bodied for the wicked, new information about the cast of the series Netflix, The Witcher continues to drop. Although the filming of season 2 is for the moment suspended because of the outbreak of coronavirus, this has not prevented the production to announce the arrival of a brand new witcher. According to a report Redanian Intelligence, The Witcher welcome Hemrik, a witcher of Kaer Morhen, embodied by the actor and stunt performer Joel Adrian. If the name of that dude you said probably nothing, it is because Hemrik is, in reality, a protagonist that is original, created by the production, and therefore do not appear in the literary series by Andrzej The.

Joel Adrian.

If this detail appears interesting in terms of staging and creativity, it is not yet clear what will be the exact role of Hemrik alongside Geralt of Riv (Henry Cavill). For example, it may be part of several flashbacks that show the training of the young Geralt, or appear in the timeline current. In this latter case, the actor would be joining so the new distribution, two new sorceleurs have been added to the cast of season 2 of The Witcher. Finally, Joel Adrian should share the screen with Vernon Dobtcheff, who will lend his features to the Older Elven Man, while Alina Ilin, Lesley Ewen as well as Scarlett Maltman also joined the distribution of roles is still quite mysterious. A cast that looks so vast and eclectic. Unfortunately, it will still have to wait several months before discovering the result of The Witcher.