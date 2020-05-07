The Witcher season 2 : Henry Cavill announces the beginning of filming imminent

While the buzz around the first season of The Witcher begins to fall, the actor Henry Cavill who plays Geralt of Riv has just announced that season 2 was about to begin its pre-production. A small message reserved for his fans on his account Instagram.
Output last Christmas, the first season of The Witcher has relatively good market on the platform Netflix. The series, which has preferred to move out of the frame of video games, has been able to reconcile fans of the franchise, as the neophytes. Even if the show did not receive positive feedback, this is overall a success. This allows Netflix to launch the pre-production of season 2.
Henry Cavill is happy
Geralt himself has revealed that pre-production should start soon. Henry Cavill went on his account Instagram to make it clear to his fans that he would publish more videos. A message in which he slides that season 2 of The Witcher is confirmed, without release date yet.
A video message in which he thanked his fans for the reception of season 1. He is recovering slowly from his Christmas break and resumes the path of the trays. The actor is in any case very in a hurry to get back in the skin of Geralt.
As a reminder The Witcher is a series Netflix adapted from the novel by Andrzej The. The Witcher in French, Wiedzmin in the original version, is a saga of novels in Polish to great success published between 1990 and 2018. With five novels, a book independent and four story collections, The Witcher is a universe of heroic fantasy generous in which evolving humans, wizards, and numerous creatures of all kinds. The story tells the fate of Geralt of Riv, a Witcher tasked with protecting the weak from the monsters. The Sorceleurs are trained from a very young age and are genetically mutated, allowing them to have some supernatural powers.
But it was in 2007 that this universe exploded in the eyes of the general public through its video game adaptation. The video game comes out on all platforms : PC, X-Box and Playstation. He meets a certain success. Sufficient in any case to produce two suites : The Witcher 2 : Assassins of Kings in 2011 and The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt 2015.
