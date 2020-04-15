The Witcher season 2 : the writer reassures fans despite the shooting stopped – News Series

Season 2 of The Witcher is stopped, mowed by the containment international. But its scriptwriter does not want to lose hope.

Cinema until the film sets, this is the movie industry, at the global level, who staggers to face the consequences of the pandemic COVID-19. Closed institutions unable to meet with or rub… Many of limitations which make it perfectly impossible to gather hundreds of technicians around the actors playing the fight with big swords.

Henry Cavill (right)

Suffice to say that The Witcher season 2 was one of the first productions to be disrupted by Netflix. And if the current paralysis of the sector is obviously not cancelled, the situation is necessarily a matter of concern. In effect, pause, entire sections of the industry is no guarantee that these will be available as-is after the containment. The availability of actors and technicians will not be ensured, the risk cause additional costs, which could cause the postponement or cancellation of some projects. Netflix has at least already referred to the probable changes in their broadcasting schedule.



But the writer of the series The WitcherLauren Schmidt, wants to be reassuring, as she explained on Twitter. She shared a photo from a few weeks ago, when she attended the filming of new episodes of the adventures of the Witcher played by Henry Cavill.

#tbt one month ago on the set of@witchernetflix. The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1PbeUa9YaO — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 10, 2020

“A month ago on the plateau of The Witcher. The sun will shine again. In the meantime, stay home and take care of you.”

This is all the evil we wish him the best, hoping that the project can quickly get back on its rails, and digging the slopes of the funny first season. Find our folder which compare the books and the series to Netflix.



Distancing medieval