The Witcher Showrunner reveals deleted scenes from the show Henry Cavill

The showrunner Witcher Lauren S. Hissrich spoke of some of the deleted scenes of the first season of the series on Netflix with Henry Cavill.

The second season of The Witcher Henry Cavill is already in progress after a first successful season. Netflix is also developing a spin-off animated for The Witcher called Nightmare of the Wolf of Studio Mir.

The Witcher Henry Cavill is the result of a series of novels and short stories and is also well-known for his adaptations of video games. With any adaptation, some scenes must be cut and this was the case with The Witcher Henry Cavill. In an interview with Pure Fandom, the showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich was opened specifically on some of the cut scenes from the first season of The Witcher:

“I love these layers we have extracted from books, and then developed. But yes, there were also so many scenes that had to be cut of the last few episodes – such is the curse of the tv. We had a beautiful scene in episode 103 where Yennefer, Fringilla, and Sabrina have all discussed what they thought of their transformations, and in retrospect, I would have liked to be able to keep it. It was a beautiful example of female friendship, and this would also have served to anchor a little more Fringilla before joining Nilfgaard. We also filmed a scene of Yen encountering a very young Triss, who had just arrived from Aretuza; this has allowed us to show up where Yennefer had progressed during his years at Aretuza, and has created a sense of mentorship between the two witches. Looking ahead a few stories that take place in season two, I hope that we still have these scenes! But I am proud of what we accomplished in record time. “

Here is the synopsis of the official first season of The Witcher of Henry Cavill:

Based on the fantasy series the more sold, The Witcher is an epic story of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, hunter monsters, lonely, struggling to find his place in a world where people are often more wicked than the beasts. But when the fate of the precipitates to a powerful witch and a young princess on the secret dangerous, the three must learn to navigate together on the continent are increasingly volatile.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza, and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as witches novices.

The Witcher is now available on Netflix.

Source: Pure Fandom

The conceptual art of the Batmobile, “Titans” shows different designs of the vehicle’s iconic Batman

After his brief appearance in the episode last week, concept art of the Batmobile of the Titans has been released and reveals different versions of the vehicle’s iconic Batman.

The last episode of Titans has revealed a brief first glimpse of a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson was in the Batcave via flashback. The final version of the Batmobile in the universe of the Titans seems to be inspired from Batman 89 and the animated series. Conceptual art has been published and the initial designs were apparently inspired by numerous versions of the Batmobile on different media. You can check out the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode titled “Asylum” and you can read the synopsis official below!

When The Messenger (star invited recurrent REED BIRNEY) reveals that the biological mother of Rachel is alive and is owned by the Organization in a mysterious psychiatric facility, Rachel is determined to save it. But once inside, the Titans face their vulnerabilities and their deepest fears.

Performers guests: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop in Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft in the role of Rachel Roth / Raven, and Ryan Potter in Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now available exclusively on the DC Universe.