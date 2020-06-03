The Witcher supports Black Lives Matter !

On his account Instagram, Henry Cavill has recently given its support for the movement Black Lives Matter ” following the murder of George Floyd

Since a few days, many of the black squares floating around on Instagram. Some wonder without doubt if it is a bug and not uploading a photo. In reality, it is a support for the movement Black Lives Matter. Many stars, including Henry Cavill, have decided to follow it.

Because yes, you are probably already aware of the tragedy that occurred in Minneapolis a few days ago. A police officer choking a black man putting his knee behind the neck and back.

As a result this new murder racist on the part of the forces of order, the whole world is raised to share his anger. Eh this doesn’t seem ready to stop. Some who could not participate in the events, bring their support as Henry Cavillby putting a black square on Instagram.

This “mode” to support Black Lives Matter, was launched by the music industry. Thereof, stating the Black Out Tuesday. Following this, those who defend this because posting so a black square as a sign of protest.

Well as you can see further down in this article, Henry Cavill is part of the people indignant.

Black Lives Matter supported by Henry Cavill

Is there a star who does not feel concerned by the movement Black Lives Matter ? Apparently not ? In fact, the majority of actors, athletes, or stars of the song, said it was shocked by the murder of George Floyd. This small world, not hesitating, therefore, not to wear the famous black square as a sign of support to the african-american community.

If, as usual, the post does not need a caption, Henry Cavill, him, has wanted to put one in. The actor The Witcheraccompanying his “photo” by the following text: “#BlackOutTuesday #NormalizeEquality. Lead, Teach, Learn, Involve, Evolve. Together let’s standardize equality. “

The actor requesting that everyone has the same rights and that black men, white, yellow, or even purple, are working hand in hand.

We hope, therefore, that the message of Henry Cavill and other stars will be allow to move things forward in terms of fighting racism.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) the June 2, 2020 at 9 :14 am PDT

