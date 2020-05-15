The Witcher : The age of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer at the end of season 1 is more unlikely than you think

The series The Witcher on Netflix has caused a sensation with the fans ! If there were a few elements of the universe of Game of Thronesthe project of Lauren S. Hissrich is much different. One could sympathize with the witches and the sorceleurs, and in particular with Yennefer and Geralt. The two protagonists have evolved over the episodes, and we had a better understanding of their history with scenes of flashbacks. From the first to the last episode, the time has spun, and the age of the protagonists, too ! According to the showrunneuse, Geralt would not have less than 150 years at the end of the first season ! In this regard, Henry Cavill has almost ruined his chances to take on the role of this character The Witcher, we’ll let you discover why.

Geralt and Yennefer

“He was almost 100 years old at the beginning of the series”, she confided to SciFi Now. Geralt is a bit older in the series than in the books, in which he would have between 50 and 100 years. And Yennefer, the sorceress is not young any more either, reveals Screenrant : when it was purchased by Tissaia de Vries she was only 14 years old. At the end of the show, she celebrated her 77 years ! If it ages too quickly without taking a wrinkle, it is because it will be eternally young thanks to magic. In the same way, the genes of the two protagonists allow them to live an extremely long time but this longevity has a price : the latter will never be able to have biological children. Ciri will she suffer the same fate ? At the end of season 1, she was only 14 years old when she met Geralt. We hope that she will sacrifice not just for a little more power ! Nevertheless, it will surely need, because in the showrunneuse tease a plot that is full-bodied for the villains of season 2 of The Witcher.