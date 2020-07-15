The Wizards of Waverly Place come back soon ? David Henrie is making fun of the meeting

With the arrival of Disney+ , fans of the Disney Channel, you can return to your old favorite in the series as Lizzie McGuire, who is entitled to a restart, Jessie, The Phenomenon Of The Raven, Shake It Up or The Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena Gomez and David Henrie also nostalgic for the days of Wizards of Waverly Place, because I’d love to see the birth of a reset : “Selena and I are talking about what it would look like reboot. It was all a plan. It was a real trick“said the ex-singer Justin Russo And Live.

“There is hope in this meeting,”

Since then, we have not had information about, but we know that David Henrie has always a project, organise a meeting, as it was given in a YouTube video with his friend, Gregg Sulkin, who also played in The Wizards of Waverly Place : “I’ve talked with some people, including those who make the decisions. I also spoke to my sister Selena, I have to be careful in saying that in order not to create false hopes, but everyone is leaving. I don’t think anyone is opposed to this idea, it is only a matter of time. Can be the day of tomorrow, as well as for the next year. But I can say that there is hope in the reunion.“

The former interpreter of Mason, Gregg Sulkin, it is also for this idea : “I feel very honored and privileged if I could work with David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera, Jennifer Stone (to become a nurse, editor’s note), Jake T. Austin and Selena Gomez.“