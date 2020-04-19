The Wizards of Waverly Place : what happens to the actors ?

Disney+ is clearly the perfect platform for (former) fans of the Disney Channel ! You can find all the old series as Violetta, Austin & Ally, The life of palace de Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana, Phenomenon Raven, Jessie, Liv & Maddie or Good Luck Charlie. The top of the top in this period of confinement. And after you have unveiled the evolution of the actors of The life of palace de Zack & Cody and gave the news to those of Hannah Montana, it tells you what has happened to the stars of Wizards of Waverly Place since the end of the series in 2013.

Selena Gomez

Is it really necessary to talk about Selena Gomez ? Yes, nevertheless, considering that she has become an international star ! After The Wizards of Waverly Placeshe has continued her career as actress in the movies Getaway, Rudderless, The Big Short : the heist of The century, The Fundamentals of Caring, Our worst neighbors 2, The Dead Don’t Die, A rainy day in New York, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle and became the producer of the series 13 Reasons Why. But it is above all as a singer that Selena Gomez has pierced him : she has three albums to his credit, “Stars Dance,” “Revival” and “Rare”, released on January 10, 2020.

It took five years between the two last opus, but the ex-singer of Alex Russo has had a very good reason for disappearing of the radar for such a long time. She went through a long depression because of her lupus : she has indeed undergone a kidney transplant in 2017. A year later, Selena Gomez was hospitalised in a psychiatric hospital after an emotional shock. Since its release, the actress is doing better and has resumed his musical career : she has still proven to be bipolar in a live performance with Miley Cyrus.

Side heart, Selena Gomez has had a long relationship with Justin Bieber, now married to Hailey Baldwin, and attended The Weeknd, DJ Zedd, Charlie Puth, or the stylist Samuel Krost. If you ask yourself the question, is she single !