The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time… Margot Robbie in the five most memorable roles

Naomi Lapaglia, The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Under the eye playful Scorsese, Margot Robbie invents sex bomb and puts DiCaprio on his knees : “Mum is really more than enough to wear panties. “The disorder, which can be read on the face of his playing partner at this time can not be faked.

Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad (2016)

Even wedged between Will Smith and Jared Leto, the public only has eyes for the actress, only capable of exceeding a postulate a little light (an old psychiatrist, becomes senseless) to create a true movie character, at the height of her during the comics.

Tonya Harding, Me, Tonya (2018)

The performance without straining. She is a figure skater who is organizing the assault to the baton of his competing direct and navigates mischievously between beauferie way Bidochon, and with absolute. His first Oscar nomination.

Elizabeth I, Mary Stuart, queen of Scotland (2019)

Grimée and undermined as ever, she is unrecognizable in Elizabeth I, queen puff by smallpox. His face-to-face with Saoirse Ronan is unfortunately served by dialogues, a little faiblards, but Margot Robbie is a true beautiful role to its height.