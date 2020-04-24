the woman behind Drake and Beyoncé

It is in 2017 that things are accelerating for Nija Charleswho gets to write for singers of R & B, recognized such as Flo Rida, for the title Hola or Chris Brown with Pull Up. In just two years, his repertoire began to diversify, with female rappers like Cardi B, for which she wrote the songs Ring and I Dofrom her first album Invasion of Privacy, certified platinum in the United States as well as Canada. In addition, writing lyrics began to work with singers in which it proclaims itself to be the fan, as the California Kehlani : “I was crazy, a year earlier, I was at his concert ! My sister and I were down to Baltimore to see it. As a big fan, hear him sing my own words, it was just… crazy”. Floating between pop singers and rappers, Nija Charles prefers to float between the genres so as not to get tired too soon.

In 2019, on its list of objectives, Nija Charles aligns “write three titles for the top 10” and “back to the music”. A year later, the young woman earn seven Grammy nominations, and is preparing to launch his own project. In march 2020, it will allow a detour into the world of fashion, becoming the face of Nike in the campaign UNDFTD Air Max 90, to the sides of the actor and star of the Internet Demetrius Harmon.