The woman of Justin Bieber Hailey reveals an unexpected gift that she has received from Rihanna

Model Hailey Bieber, who is the wife of the pop star Justin Bieber has uploaded a new photo on Instagram Stories and was surprised after the star of R&B Rihanna has sent an unexpected gift to the manikin.

On Friday, the model of 23 years went on Instagram to show off the new sunglasses that she bought Rihanna. Huey has sent him sun glasses of the trademark Fenty of her new collection.

As you can see on the photo, Hailey left a pair of sunglasses on a box containing a “FentyThe symbol of the “mark”. She also thanked Rihanna in describing her as a queen.

Here is what Hailey Bieber wrote:

“Thank you, queen. “

See the photo on Instagram below.

A few days ago, Hailey has published the latest in a series of photos of The Met Gala 2019 on his page Instagram official and showed his desire for the organization exclusive with a short note.

Here is what Hailey Bieber said:

“In the last year. Alex Wang to look back at all the amazing memories and fun that the first Monday in may always brings… I can’t wait until we can do it all again and again and again. “

See the publication’s Instagram below.