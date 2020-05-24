“The woman pioneer” moments in the saddest of Ree Drummond

The star of the Pioneer Woman Ree

Drummond has shared its joys, its triumphs and its sorrows, with its loyal fans.

Here are some of the most important moments of sad that Drummond has shared over the years.

Ree Drummond shared a moment of grief she experienced after the death of his mother-in-law

The woman pioneer woman Ree Drummond | Bryan Bedder / . for Hearst

Drummond has shared with his fans a moment of grief unexpected that she lived after you have seen the end of the film, 1998’s Hope Floats. She said that the film reminded him of when she spent a night at the movies with the mother of Ladd, Nan Drummond. They have seen Hope Floats together and held to the watch whenever it was on tv. Drummond said that when the film was released after the death of his mother-in-law, she began to cry. Here’s what Drummond has posted on Instagram:

A few years after the marriage of Ladd and me, her mother and I rented a movie (VHS!) And we looked out for one night. It starred Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick, Jr. and we have loved every minute of it. A few years later, she was trying to remember the name of the movie because she wanted to see it again. “You remember that movie we watched once?” she said. “It was called the” Ship of Hope ” or something? “I thought she was talking about Titanic. But then, she said something about the guy who wore a cowboy hat who is a singer in real life, and I was totally confused. After about thirty minutes, I finally understood that she spoke of ” Hope Floats “. We have cracked about Ship of Hope for years and have always watched it together every time that we look at the television. I just noticed that it was turned on today, so I watched the last half hour and I am transformed into a mess of sobbing. A moment of grief completely unexpected and unpredictable… but also sweet.

The dog Ree Drummond died

Drummond has announced the death of his beloved basset hound Charlie in 2017. She was so fond of Charlie as she has even published a series of children’s books inspired by his adventures. It has also opened a store of ice cream that bears his name. Charlie died after a long battle against lymphoma. Drummond sent him a farewell sincere on the blog of The Pioneer Woman.

Yesterday after church, it became very clear that the right moment had come. Our wonderful local vet, Dr. Jan, who takes care of Charlie since he was a puppy, came to the house, that Charlie did not have to leave the ranch. It was peaceful and quiet, and as Alex returned home from the university, she had to tell him goodbye. Since then, I’m sobbing without stop, especially because of all the good memories of the best dog a family can have, ever. He lived a full life here with the cows and the rabbits, and I’m so grateful that we belong to.

The grand-mother of Ladd Drummond is deceased

The grand-mother of Ladd Drummond, Edna, died in 2018. Ree

Drummond has published a tribute to Edna on Facebook,

praising its beauty and its strength. “Edna Mae was beautiful, hardworking,

in solidarity, strong and selfless, ” wrote Drummond. “She was there for my

the mother-in-law Nan fight against cancer – at his side until the day of his death. ”

Ree Drummond has sent Paige Drummond college

Ree Drummond with his family | Monica Schipper / . for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

In August 2018, Drummond has shared the grief she had felt after

see his daughter Paige at the college. Although the star of Food Network has felt

joy that his daughter is moving to another level of life, it was also a sad

let it go. Here is what she posted on Instagram:

Red nose, chin trembling, throat tight, aching heart. Let your child to college is not a picnic. I’ve already done it once and I thought that this time would be a little easier. I think it is a little more difficult. But through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to introduce it in the next step of his life. Paige, I am so grateful to be your mom.

