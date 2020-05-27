The words of Celine Dion on the cosmetic surgery that shock his fans

Cosmetic surgery is no longer a big taboo now. It has significantly democratized over the years and the techniques are improved. Today, there is no need to be rich or famous to dare to pass to the block.

The influencers are in French generally come from the reality tv participated greatly to the democratization process taking completely have recourse to one or (often) multiple operations of aesthetic surgery. For them, it is an effective means to remove or mitigate the complex, which seemed to some to be irreversible.

Cosmetic surgery in the entertainment world : still a taboo ?

The highlighting of aesthetic surgery by these influencers can, however, pose several ethical problems and change the perception the general public of these practices, in particular when taken into account the age of personalities.

Maeva Ghennam was only 23 years old but is still passed more than once in an operating theatre. It is no longer useful now to wait until a certain age to correct some of the physical aspects of her figure or her face.

In The United States, fans of Kylie Jenner attended his physical evolution over the years. The young woman, billionaire the youngest of the Story, is now unrecognizable and has nothing to do with the younger half sister of Kim Kardashian that were discovered in the reality tv show.

Celine Dion : already a fan of cosmetic surgery

It is in the middle of the film that cosmetic surgery is less well seen, and in particular botox injections, which freeze the face. However, an actor or an actress is to think of emotions through the face. What to do to be successful with a face frozen ?

Actresses such as Meg Ryan have been heavily criticized for their abuse of surgery, making them unrecognizable.

The case of Celine Dion is particular since very young she has had plastic surgery, in particular, to remake his teeth. René, his agent, saw then in her a future star of the song (in reason) and has done everything that his image fits logically in the showbusiness with the help of transformations.

Celine Dion has earned her trust

This operation has greatly helped the singer known worldwide. She explained that she was not feeling well in his skin, that she was not pretty, too thin.

It does not correspond to the canons of beauty of the time. She never would have thought that he would one day be the ambassador for a brand. And yet, this was the case in its 51 years. A small miracle in sum, according to her.

Indeed, on 2 April last, she proudly announced to have become the new face of L’oréal. She said that she was happy in this position because it will allow him or her to help women feel good in their skin, and mostly beautiful. She will deliver of course the magic words : “Because we are worth far “. And you bet that it will be heard.

Celine Dion ready to undergo cosmetic surgery operations

The singer has made some confidences with the magazine Sunday Times Style. She talks about its relation to aesthetic surgery and its possible desires. However, it takes into a speech very rational and thoughtful.

In fact, she explains that she would like to obviously tweak a few parts of his face, like the lips. But she is aware that one operation leads to another. After the lips ? Cheeks.

She does not forget to speak of the possible risks that may arise after surgery. As with any operation, surgical, the body can react badly and there are thousands of testimonials glaçants of people who regret the operation.

She concludes by saying that she understands the people who use it like it because it can bring them happiness, but it asks them to really learn beforehand to be safe.

Psychological disorders related to the surgery

If we talk about possible accidents related to the operation, little is said about the possible psychological problems related to cosmetic surgery, and especially the one who is called dysmorphobie.

It is a haunting fear of finding milk or malformed. When a person begins cosmetic surgery, she speaks often of drugs with this desire to begin again and again, by finding complex, often imaginary, in order to obtain a perfect physical.

However, their gaze will never be perfect and it is a vicious circle that snaps into place and that never stops.