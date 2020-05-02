The works of the young Kanye West are worth expensive

United States

Drawings and paintings made by the artist when he was a teenager have been valued at several thousands of dollars for a tv program.

Kanye West and some of his works of being a teenager. AFP/DR

We knew Yeezus rapper, designer, and organiser of the religious offices, and producer, but we had not yet truly heard the Kanye West painter. Thanks to the husband of her cousin and the emission of a PBS “Antiques Roadshow” – the american equivalent of a”done Deal” – it’s a done thing.

Several works by the American 42-year-old when he was in high school were brought into the program by his cousin by alliance to be evaluated. “About a year after the death of the mother of Kanye, in 2007, my wife received it as part of the succession,” said the man. The quality of the creations has impressed Laura Woolley, the host of”Antiques Roadshow”.

“I think what attracted me in these works of art, is that the majority of people are certainly not aware of the talent of Kanye outside of music. I think these pieces show that he had an extraordinary ease”, she said, calling Kanye West a major cultural figure of our time.