The world after: Amos Gitai, the need to rethink our ways of life

Broken films about the arab-israeli conflict, the israeli director Amos Gitai considers the pandemic of sars coronavirus as a ” war against an invisible enemy “, calling for a “pause” to put ” perspective “, and rethink our modes of life, in an interview with the AFP.

A regular at the Cannes film festival cancelled this year in may because of a global health crisis, the filmmaker was in New York when the Covid-19 has begun to spread from Asia to Europe and America.

“I came to you to introduce you to some of my films at the Museum of modern art, New York” (MoMA), explains the director of Kaddosh (1999), Yom kippur (2000), Free Zone (2005) or, more recently, ofA Tram in Jerusalem, and whose work feeds into much of the history of Israel.

But New York is caught up in the pandemic, and the MoMa was closed. Amos Gitai and his wife boarded a flight to France, by which they were to pass. “But there was more flights to Israel,” he said from Paris in an interview by videoconference.

Born in 1950 in Haifa, the filmmaker has known many wars, including the yom Kippur in 1973. Injured when the helicopter on which it is located is hit by a missile syrian, he was close to death.

The filmmaker, israeli Amos Gitai (Credit : courtesy Amos Gitai)

Of this trauma will give birth to a new artistic vocation for the one who was to be an architect like his father : the cinema of documentary and fiction.

“We know what is war, especially we in the Middle East, we know the emergency situations, but not like this one, where the enemy is invisible,” says the prolific filmmaker with a hoarse voice, who has among other directed Jeanne Moreau, Barbara Hendricks, and Natalie Portman. “This is why you must be very careful “.

“Destruction “

Amos Gitai is part of the 200 artists and scientists as signatories to the tribune on The World (reserved to subscribers) ” No to a return to normal “, initiated in early may by the French actress Juliette Binoche and that calls for a ” thorough overhaul of the goals, values and economies of our societies, and especially of capitalism.

“It is normal to be concerned about immediate problems, but, sometimes, in times of crisis, it is well to seize the moment to try to find the perspective,” Mr. Gitai, who railed against the excesses of capitalism and consumerism that is destroying the planet.

“The first thing is to ensure that they remain in good health, but then, we can ask ourselves what is perhaps the underlying message of this virus to humanity in a more general way, for example the destruction of the environment “.

In the ” world after “, it is to be hoped not to return to modes of life that “are destroying the Amazon” and “green spaces”, he continues. “We must keep hope and good energies, as we will need it when things start “.

Aerial view of the amazon rainforest burned, in the area of Boca do Acre, in the north-west of Brazil, on August 24, 2019 (Credit : LULA SAMPAIO / AFP)

The filmmaker has striven to remain “productive” during the containment and has begun writing a book, as the silence and immobility imposed promote it, according to him.

He also reads and, despite the distance, closely follows the current affairs of his country, which has put an end to a long political crisis with the investiture of a government of union between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz.

In September 2018, he had criticized the government of Mr. Netanyahu to have felt that the “culture” was ” propaganda “, according to the words of the filmmaker. With the maintenance in power of the Prime minister, he expressed concern for the “open society” israel and its institutions.