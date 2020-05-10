The worst parent of the family Kardashian ? Kendall Jenner balance !

Attention : still of the drama in order with the one who dubs herself “The Incredible Family Kardashian” ! The only clan not to have had children, in fact, left to go to a classification from best to worst parent among its brother and sisters…

The clan Kardashian, who already has a brother and five sisters, was much enlarged over the years. It is that Kris has today not less than 10 grandchildren ! His son, Rob, was the only man in the world-famous sibling, has indeed had a daughter named Dream with the dummy Committee Chyna. Kim, the best known of the sisters, has had four children with her rapper husband Kanye West — North, St., Chicago, and the youngest, at the age of 7 months, Psalm. Kourtney has given birth to three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Mason Dash, Penelope and Reign Aston. Khloé has not had a daughter, True (really, the baby Kardashian have names that are well-inspired), with the basketball player, Tristan Thompson. Ditto for Kylie, the youngest, whose small Stormi is born out of his relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

You will tell us that something is missing… Oh yes, Kendall Jenner is the only daughter of Kris who has not yet become a mother. This did not prevent him to get his opinion on the qualities as the parents of his brother and his sisters ! Guest Late Late Show James Corden on Tuesday 10 December, the young woman of 24 years has given her rank among the Kardashian who care for the better at least their(s) child(ren). A statement to which she was, it must be said, slightly forced…

Indeed, it is in the context of a challenge game, in the face of Harry Styles that Kendall Jenner found herself without really have any other choice than to swing. Kind of truth or dare, it was to either accept the answer to a difficult question, or eat a food of the most loathsome. And this is the model that has been put to the test the first, so with this subject drawn at random by the singer : “Class Kim, Kylie, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob, the best to the worst parent.“It was either that, or swallow a eggnog “old 1 000 years“.

The big brother elected as the “number 1”

After having smelled the jar, which was presented in this way, the young woman decided to venture into a response yet, quite perilous ! But to clarify, before revealing his ranking : “First I will say that in reality, they are all amazing, really.“Is it going to help move the pill ? Not sure… Because it is quite naturally to Kendall Jenner then launched :

“I would say that Rob is the number 1, he is too good with his daughter. Then…”

Then, things get complicated ! “It is too difficult, because they are all incredible“, she repeats, somewhat embarrassed. We imagine actually the sisters of the clan Kardashian watch the movie with a lot of attention… But it does not unmount, and ends his classification, in the order, blushing of course, but without too much hesitation either :

“Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney !”

This has not failed to cry laughing Harry Styles and assistance, not coming back not that Kendall is gone until the end of the challenge. She also was laughing as well… Remains to be seen if his sisters the will with much humor !

Source : The Late Late Show with James Corden