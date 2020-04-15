The Wrestler-Masked on Netflix : What is this family comedy sense of humor is totally shifted ?

In waiting to see Tyler Rake including Chris Hemsworth tease an impressive fight scene, hop in the WWE universe alongside Leo Thompson, a young boy is not like the others. Passionate about wrestling since always, Leo has always known that he had neither the age nor the template required to start in the competition. Harassed by his peers, he falls on a day in a house, in which is organized a kind of auction. In this piece, it falls on a mask of catch-super cool. And even if it has an odor that would escape from the vulture, it is even more awesome than it sounds : it gives one powers. Of course, this is the mask that selects which has the merit of wear and thus become, unbeatable. Knowing that his father has money worries, Leo tries a competition of wrestling in order to win 50 000 dollars. The problem is that the boss of the middle – who only speaks in grunts – don’t let him win. Will he discover her secret ?

The Wrestler-Masked is a comedy family friendly, which is neither surprising nor transcendent, but who looks easily in the family (or not necessarily). Nice values are taught through the character of Leo (Seth Karr). It reminds us that we don’t need fireworks to feel the inner power in us all ! As a bonus, the more the little boy tries to give a kind, most of his friends turn away from him. The film provides us with a focus on the strange world of the competition to the WWE. The Wrestler-Masked to all the world with a cast diverse. If you want to spend a good time in front of a film with light humour and quirky, we offer you to go tchecker this full length movie from Jay Karas, currently on Netflix. Side a thriller, we offer you to discover Code 8 with Stephen and Robbie Amell.