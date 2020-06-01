“The Wretched “, the little horror film that proved a massive hit in the drive-in american

“The Wretched “, film américain de Brett and Drew T. Pierce. AP

It is a phenomenon in the United States where it was not, due to the closure of nearly 90 % of the rooms, for sanitary reasons, projected that in the drive-in. The Wretchedsmall , independent horror film is the modest conditions of production, has already brought in over $ 650 000 (585 200 euros) since its release.

An audience mainly teens, attending massively these cinema-parking lots that bloom from the beginning of the epidemic, has praised the film. The authors of The Wretched are two brothers, William T. and Brett Pierce, natives of Michigan, who together sign the script and the realisation. They themselves are astonished at the fate of a film whose fate should have been more obscure, small production horror released in a few rooms and thereafter live a life that is more underground streaming.

What to assign a success that is growing since the first projections, now the movie topping the box office for four weeks in a row ? Certainly, the context, devoid of any competing offer real, could play in his favor. The critics themselves have recognized the special qualities that distinguish the all-from the horror film today and would give rise to the curiosity of potential viewers. The Los Angeles Time has pointed to an ability to recreate an atmosphere and suspense in ” the old “. Without a doubt, in effect, is there a part unspoken nostalgia that would come into play in the look that we could wear on The Wretched.

Anachronism

Because of its uniqueness, any relative, is in fact based on some form of anachronism, which reflects the structure of a narrative that rejects the improved offer contemporary to take the time to tell a story, raise the tension and to knock down a few cards psychological. This story of a teenager, suspecting his neighbor of being a witch that would have done away with his own children, refers to some scenarios that are typical of american cinema of the 1980s, with titles such as the famous Vampire, you said vampire ? Tom Holland, or to some productions of Steven Spielberg. What could have been banal there is a thirty years sees the aura of an anachronism commendable compared to the conventions of the contemporary production. Paranoia, and family disruption (of parents full divorce) come to feed and explain the behavior of the hero as well as give meaning to suspense.

