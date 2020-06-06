The Writer Cowboy Bebop Mask Ghost in the Shell by Scarlett Johansson

Live-action Cowboy Bebop writer evokes Scarlett Johansson’s Ghost in the Shell in a discussion of diversity on camera. The issue of whitewashing in movies has been a major controversy for years and took on its full meaning in 2017 when Johansson was chosen to direct the live adaptation of the legendary manga series Ghost in the Shell.

As all fans remember, the original GITS manga follows the adventures of the law enforcement officer Motoko Kusanagi, an advanced cyborg with great intelligence. But for the Hollywood adaptation, the character’s name was changed to Mira Killian, with a non-Japanese sound, and the actress Johansson, decidedly non-Asian, received the role. The cast of Johansson was defended on the grounds that his name helped sell the film to the general public, but many did not buy the explanation, and the film was widely denounced as an excellent example of the long Hollywood tradition of the casting of white actors in roles that should legitimately go to people of other ethnicities.

Speaking to Gizmodo, Cowboy Bebop writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach assured fans of this classic anime series that laundering would not be a problem for the next Netflix adaptation. And he raised the controversy Ghost in the Shell to make his point, saying:

“Spike Spiegel must be Asian. Like, you can’t Scarlett Johansson this shit. We are doing a show that takes place in a multicultural future, extraordinarily integrated and where these things are the norm. “

Interestingly, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop suffered its own share of fire for having a largely white and male creative team, but Puerto Rican Grillo-Marxauch pointed out that the show brought the creator of the original anime Shinichirō Watanabe onboard in as a consultant and as the writers of the first season Karl Taro Greenfeld and Vivian Lee-Durkin are both of Asian origin. As for talent on camera, the cast is as diverse as possible, with John Cho, Alex Hassell, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, and Mustafa Shakir at the head of the set.

The fact that Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop means honoring the multicultural make-up of the original character in the anime is certainly great news given the aforementioned long Hollywood story of cast actors like Johansson playing Asian characters. Of course, such practices were much more blatant in early Hollywood, when the screen was filled with incredibly offensive depictions of Asian characters made by white actors in makeup. But the Ghost in the Shell controversy has shown that even in relatively brighter modern times, movie studios will still try to get away with similar things for what they think are good financial reasons.

Although it seems that whitewashing is not a problem for the series, Cowboy Bebop undoubtedly has many other obstacles to overcome when it comes to satisfying the hardcore, given the legendary nature of the Source material in the world of anime fandom. Fans have certainly been waiting a long time to finally see Cowboy Bebop story getting the live treatment, and when that wait finally ends, we can only guess.