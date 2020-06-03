The writer of Cowboy Bebop Netflix sharing new details about the adaptation

A scene from Cowboy Bebop, as Netflix transforms into a series live.Image: Sunrise Animation

The writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach wants to make things clear: of course, Ein is a corgi. A rumour circulated last year that the show Netflix had chosen a husky as a dog, which was then debunked. After all, when it comes to adapt Cowboy Bebop, there’s only one rule to follow.

“We’re not playing in the Bebop, the Bebop play us,” said Grillo-Marxuach. This rule came from the co-writer Karl Taro Greenfeld, and it embodies the spirit of this adaptation.

Grillo-Marxuach, co-screenwriter of Cowboy Bebop, who was also the executive producer of the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, spoke with io9 to the next series of live action Netflix, which is expected to make his debut in 2021. It includes John Cho in the role of Spike Spiegel , the leader of a group of bounty hunters, intergalactic. Bebop original is well-known to be elegant, cool and a good amount of strange, and a show that takes the best advantage of its support animated. But this live version (and american manufacturing at it) makes us fear to some fans, a situation of Dragonball Evolution, where the style and the substance of Bebop are lost in the translation, not only during the transition between the mediums, but also creative teams. Grillo-Marxuach has insisted on the fact that this was not the case.

“You can’t look at Cowboy Bebop and say:” well, this is just a take off point. We’re going to give them hair and clothes are different, and we’ll call it something different. And it’s just going to be a little loose “, he said. “If you do Cowboy Bebop, you make Cowboy Bebop. You know? It is a bit like doing Star Wars. ”

Grillo-Marxuach has already seen a cut of the first episode and praised everything, including the cast – which includes Cho, Mustafa Shakir (playing Jet Black), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) and Alex Hassell (Vicious) – and the sets and extravagant costumes that inhabit their worlds futuristic.

“To be a nerd of the science-fiction in the 90’s meant that you sit and watch a show, and for the first act, you . usually the information that you already know. Flash forward to love almost 30 years later and the tv is weird now, as the tv is crazy now, ” he said. “It is difficult to tell people how Game of Thrones is weird for me, having grown up in a world where the thing that most closely resembles the Game of Thrones was a show called Wizards and Warriors which was on CBS at the end of the 80’s. We can be weird. We can watch the anime and take cues from the design of the anime. ”

However, even if it is inspired by the anime, this version of Cowboy Bebop is not a directly adjusted. He will have his own story, in part because it will be one-hour episodes rather than slices 22 minutes, which affects the rhythm. As said Grillo-Marxuach, the anime already exists, and it is fantastic. This is not a replacement for the original show, it is just a new piece of the canon. “We don’t want that the fans of the show would watch it and say that we failed or that we failed original “, we he says.

Another reason to make changes to the history of Bebop is that the team behind the series wanted to expand the story of Spike in a narrative that is much more long in and of itself, a bit like what The Witcher did with Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. Bebop original presents numerous stories self around those who are advancing its larger bows, but in a drama in Netflix, there is more room to expand. Although we can certainly expect several bonuses iconic of the original series, Grillo-Marxuach told us – teasing that he had written for two villains so far, including “one of the standout” of the anime – they will be part of a much larger picture .

“You have a show where you have 26 episodes which are full of nasty colorful stories / colorful, opponents very colorful, premium, and all that “, he continued. “We’re not going to talk individually to all of these stories because we are also trying to tell the broader history of Spike Spiegel, and the Union, Spike Spiegel and Julia, Spike Spiegel and Vicious, and all that. But we look at the show and we say: “Who are some of the great villains of this show, and how can we put them in this story bigger?” For that we told one another about the two big stories that tells of Cowboy Bebop . ”

As one might expect, other changes to be more modest are also made to the translation. For example, the costume, revealing to Faye from the anime was a little mitigated for the design of the costumes of Netflix, because, as said Grillo-Marxuach, ” we need to have a real human being who wears it. “And while the characters still smoke, the habit can be a little less glamorous to reflect modern sensibilities. Grillo-Marxuach told us that it was to find a balance between honoring the spirit of the original and adapt to the medium and to the public.

“You have an entity that is in any way a sort of coming together of influences that were very important in Japan after the war: jazz, american pop culture, the kind of thing cowboy, reality tv,” said Grillo-Marxuach . “So, you look at a program that is already a comment on the influence of american pop culture on japanese culture in the future, in space. And then we take that and then we try to translate it not only in English, but also in a format that is not the original format of the show. ”

This is where the adaptation came in a little hot water. Netflix has been criticized for having a creative team that is largely white and male behind Cowboy Bebop, which is part of an on-going problem of diversity in behind-the-scenes. However, Grillo-Marxuach, who is puerto rican, has a little decreased. He noted that the creator of Cowboy Bebop, Shinichirō Watanabe, served as a consultant on the show, and has touted the other writers of the first season as Greenfeld and Vivian Lee-Durkin, both of asian origin. He also said that the show was tied to the diversity in front of the camera (what the other anime adaptation from Netflix, Death Note, has not managed to do).

“Spike Spiegel has to be asian. Like, you can’t Scarlett Johansson this shit, ” said Grillo-Marxuach. “We do a show that takes place in a multicultural future, extraordinarily built and where these things are the norm.”

To finally see Cowboy Bebop, the answer is: nobody knows. Executive producer Marty Adelstein, has previously stated that three episodes had been completed before the injury of Cho does not delay the production, but Grillo-Marxuach is not sure that this is true. He said that he does not think that any of them would be published before the end of the full season, because they were all meant to be viewed together (as most of the programming from Netflix). The injury of Cho, combined with the new pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress, stopped things, and the show has been postponed to at least some time in 2021. New Zealand, where Cowboy Bebop has been filmed, has recently given the green light to a hollywood production to resume the safety, but Cho may still need more time to recover.

In the meantime, the writers are already working on season two, and other seasons may follow. Grillo-Marxuach said that it was not intended to put an end to Cowboy Bebop after a certain number of episodes, even if the anime original had been written thinking about its purpose, because ” there will always be criminals to catch “. In the end, Grillo-Marxuach hope it’s worth the wait, especially for fans of the original series, they hope to win with their own version of anime are strange, elegant, and ” fucking cool “.

“Everyone has a different idea of what is the best version of a show, and a lot of fans of Cowboy Bebop believe that anime is the better version of this show. We hope that we will be able to convert them for watching our version of it, and think of it as a translation a wonderful, a wonderful addition to the canon original, ” he said. “We’re deep enough in a world where the fandom is important for the existence of shows that people like me do not lose never really of view. I think that there will always be reboots deaf things and all that, but we’re fans. You know, we do this as fans. We love the genre, we love the science-fiction and we love Cowboy Bebop. “

