The writing has just begun

If one knows that the famous archaeologist Indiana Jones will return for a fifth installment in the near future, we have little information about if this is only for the last time, actor Harrison Ford will be the famous hat of the explorer. Expected normally in July 2021, the output of the film has been postponed to the month of July 2022 and we can ask how the pandemic coronavirus will impact the filming ofIndiana Jones 5. It’s just as well because one of the film’s producers, Frank Marshall, gives us news of the project !

News of Indiana Jones 5

The news was dropped at the beginning of April : Indiana Jones 5 would be happy to see finally the light of day in 2021, as originally planned by Disney. An extra year to wait for the return of Harrison Ford in the role of our beloved archeologist adventurer, so… In an interview with Colliderthe producer Frank Marshall has kindly agreed to give us news of the fifth pane. Thus, according to him, the writing of the screenplay for the film has just started ! And we can say that the postponement of the release of the film thus falls rather steep !

He also confirmed that the rumors were right : this is James Mangold (Logan ; Ford v. Ferrari) which will be the fifth installment of the saga Indiana Jones. Thus, for the first time, it is another director than Steven Spielberg who will give us a film about the archaeologist played by Harrison Ford since 1981 and the film Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the lost ark. As to the launch of the shooting of this upcoming movie, it will be necessary to be patient. Indeed, considering the current situation, Frank Marshall has confirmed that everything would just gently on the side of the film industry according to the instructions of health… It remains for us to wait to have a shoot date for the film in order to get an idea on this fifth installment !