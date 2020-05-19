The Wrong Missy (Netflix) : who is the crazy Lauren Lapkus, seen in Orange Is the New Black, and Jurassic World ? – Actus Ciné

Pretty cardboard on Netflix comedy trash The Wrong Missy, in which we find the young Lauren Lapkus. The opportunity to offer him a small blow of projector.

Lauren Lapkus is very interested in early comedy. Small, she is filming videos with his brother and playing in front of the camera. It confirms the trend in high school, where she joined the theatre troupe and begins a parallel course of improvisation. Applied and worker in the soul, the young woman devours all the emissions of comedy, such as Saturday Night Live. His perseverance led him to cross a few years later the comedian Chelsea Handler. Lapkus landed a role in the series, Are you there, Chelsea ?, which will be cancelled by NBC after one season only.

The deal with Netflix

It is necessary to wait until 2013 for that her career takes a true turning point. This year, she won a role in the series inmate from Netflix Orange Is the New Black, or it will play for two seasons Susan Fisher, one of the guards of the prison. His character, appreciated by the fans for his empathy towards the inmates, it will make it known to the general public. She will make a cameo in the seventh and last season, when she accuses Joe Caputo of sexual harassment.

Universal Pictures France

Lauren Lapkus continues its good momentum in getting the year following its entry ticket to Isla Nublar. She plays the role of Vivian, one of the employees to the new Jurassic Park, in the reboot Jurassic World with Chris Pratt released in 2015. It is to this day the largest production in which she played. It has also appeared in the comedy, Ethan Coen Holmes & Watson, where she gives the reply to Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. On television, she landed a supporting role in Lucifer, The Big Bang Theory or even Friends of the Lees and a more regular in the HBO series Crashing.

But his journey brings in Netflix, with his latest film : The Wrong Missy. The opportunity to show his talents in stand-up comedian. In this comedy trash, David Spade plays a quarantenaire who thinks he met the woman he has always dreamed about and invites him to spend a weekend with him, organised by his company. When he sees land the bad girl, Tim includes, alas too late, that he sent a message to the wrong person.