The WTF of the week : Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland are encrusted in Back to the future

Fans of the cult trilogy “Back to the future” have imagined Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr stars of the films of Zemeckis. The two performers of Spider-Man and Iron Man in the MCU are thus found in the skin of Marty McFly and Doc.
That would have given the trilogy
Back to the future if Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr had portrayed the characters Marty McFly and Doc in the place of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in the films of Zemeckis ? The YouTube channel decided to test this hypothesis in a version deepfake of the first film. EZRiderX47
That specializes in this kind of mounting, the fans behind the account EZRiderX47 be fun to superimpose the faces of Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr, aka Peter Parker and his mentor Tony Stark in the MCU, to those of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Thus, we can discover (at end of article) the scene of the first film in which the character of Marty McFly meeting his mother when she was a teenager, in high school in Hill Valley. A surprising result
While the voices of the characters remain the same as those of the performers, the original Marty and Emmett Brown, aka ” Doc “, we can see the face of Holland and Downey Jr replace those of Fox and Lloyd.
And it is clear that the result is quite stunning. The facial expressions of the two actors correspond to those of the characters in the scene from the movie.
Even if the performers originals are an integral part of the cult characters that they play in the trilogy, you can play the game and imagine the trilogy full scope by Holland and Downey Jr.
The choice of the association of the two actors, members of the MCU in this version deepfake between the two characters very close in the original films is not so surprising.
The complicity between the two super-heroes that they play in the Marvel movies is regularly rented. The character of Tony Stark has a special relationship with one of Spider-Man, since it is he who decides to take the young man under his wing in the universe developed by Kevin Feige at the cinema. Holland himself said that he could see Downey Jr as a mentor in his career. The two men have even been found recently for the film The voyage of Dr. Dolittle.
On the YouTube channel behind this deepfake, you can discover other fixtures of this kind.
A video, for example, offers the reverse of this-that is to say that this is Michael J. Fox who ready this time its traits in the Spider-Man played by Holland. In other videos, many other actors replace others in cult movies.
Check out the video below :
VIDEO
